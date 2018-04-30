ELDER ABUSE

Visalia woman accused of beating father in face and threatening deputies

Tulare sheriff's say they were called to a home in Ivanhoe about an elderly man being hit by his daughter. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A Visalia woman is in custody and accused of beating her father in the face and threatening deputies.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office says they were called to a home in Ivanhoe about an elderly man being hit by his daughter.

When they arrived, they tried to detain the woman who was identified as Andrea Bryant.

Bryant tried to hit the deputy attempting to put her in handcuffs and also threatened to kill her.

Bryant was booked in the Tulare County Sheriff's Department's adult facility on several charges, including elder abuse.
elder abuse

