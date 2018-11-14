SMUGGLING

Visalia woman arrested after smuggling illegal drugs into detention facility

A woman is in custody accused of smuggling illegal drugs into a detention facility in Tulare County for the past two months.

Detectives arrested 36-year-old Kathy Saefong on Tuesday after serving a search warrant a home on Sweet Avenue near Norman in Visalia following a month-long investigation.

Authorities say Saefong was trying to get the drugs to a 36-year-old man, who is currently in jail on unrelated charges.

While at the home detectives found drug paraphernalia.

Both Saefong and the man are facing charges.
