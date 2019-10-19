Visalia woman arrested for waving loaded gun at multiple people, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman was arrested after witnesses told police she waved a loaded gun at several people in Visalia early Saturday morning.Visalia Police say it happened in the area of Locust Street and Center Avenue north of Main Street just after 1:30 a.m.A short time later, officers found 31-year-old Jessica Oliver with the loaded weapon in her car.She was arrested and booked into the Tulare County Pretrial Facility for assault with a deadly weapon among other weapons charges.