Visalia woman arrested for waving loaded gun at multiple people, police say

Visalia Police say it happened in the area of Locust Street and Center Avenue north of Main Street just after 1:30 a.m.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman was arrested after witnesses told police she waved a loaded gun at several people in Visalia early Saturday morning.

A short time later, officers found 31-year-old Jessica Oliver with the loaded weapon in her car.

She was arrested and booked into the Tulare County Pretrial Facility for assault with a deadly weapon among other weapons charges.
