A woman is behind bars for selling drugs in the South Valley.Visalia Police arrested Sarah Navarro yesterday near Lincoln Oval Park.That's by Court Street and Northwest Third Avenue.Police say Navarro had four grams of methamphetamine and more than three grams of black tar heroin and some prescription narcotics.She admitted to selling the drugs, which were all packaged for individual sales.Navarro has since been booked into the Tulare County pretrial facility.