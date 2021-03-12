44-year-old Visalia woman found dead inside NorCal home, husband detained

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities are investigating a Visalia woman's death after her body was found inside a home in Northern California on Wednesday morning.The Yuba County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called out to the house located in the unincorporated community of Challenge and discovered Christine Adams, 44, in a guest room.She had suffered physical trauma, officials said. Investigators have not released an official cause of death pending an autopsy but did classify the case as a homicide.Sheriff's detectives in Yuba County have detained Adams's husband, Bryan Adams, on a homicide warrant. The 43-year-old was hospitalized in the Sacramento area after being wounded in a car crash before he was located by law enforcement officers.Charges have not yet been filed against Adams, but detectives say he will be booked into the Yuba County Jail after he is released from the hospital.Investigators have not yet determined a motive for the homicide.