Officials confirm identity of Visalia woman's body found in Colorado River after boat crash

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- San Bernardino County Sheriff's officials confirm they found the body of a Visalia woman involved in a deadly boat crash nearly two years ago.Deputies found the body of 26-year-old Raegan Heitzig in the waters of the Colorado River, bordering the states of California and Arizona.The crash happened back in September of 2018, and Heitzig was one of four people from Tulare County who died when two boats collided during a nighttime crash.Heitzig was the last crash victim to be found and identified after search teams discovered her body on the Fourth of July this year.