Visalia's Main Street rattled by shooting

Visalia's Main Street was rattled by a shooting after midnight on Saturday.Anthony, a street musician, was playing guitar here early Sunday morning when the shooting occurred."I saw the guy get hurt. He collapsed right here. They dragged him onto the sidewalk."Anthony's friend, Steve saw the suspect running away, jumping on the hoods of cars in the parking lot."He was running like a three-legged antelope he was going from hood to hood you could hear the metal crumpling."With the help of witnesses, police captured the suspect, identified as Robert Crossley.The victim's name has not been released, but he is expected to recover fully.Police believe this to be an isolated incident that started as an argument, possibly over a woman.Sgt. Kevin Kroeze maintains downtown is safe, "It's usually a safe place to come, we devote a lot of resources, so everyone feels safe and we are able to respond quickly to any incident."Business owners we talked with agreed, but the public had a mixed view of what happened.Nancy Shelton of Visalia said it was, "Probably a random shooting. Not concerned."Maria Magana, who comes downtown with her children was a little concerned, "This is probably the first time. I never heard of a shooting down Main Street kind of scary."