Why 'vote by mail' is likely here to stay in California

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- For the first time, the state of California went all-in on voting by mail this year.Because of the pandemic, the governor issued ballots to all registered voters.Fresno County Clerk Brandi Orth wants to see mail-in ballots become a permanent option."For flexibility and convenience, I think more and more people are going to agree to that," she says.Fifteen California counties, including Fresno, Madera, and Mariposa, chose to send ballots to all registered voters under the Voter's Choice Act, a state law passed in 2016.Political analyst and executive director of the Maddy Institute Mark Keppler also says voting by mail gives people more opportunities to engage and exercise their right."We are on the path of inclusion, we are trying to get more people involved in the political process, to make voting as easy as possible and to make it as accessible as possible, so more people participate in the democratic process," Keppler says.The National Conference of Legislators says, five states conduct all elections entirely by mail, plus 12 states expanded their 'vote by mail' options for the 2020 election."We have to get past the notion that there is an Election Day. Election Day now (the first Tuesday of November) is just the day when voting stops. What we are going to start seeing going forward is an election season," he says.It's a season that both Orth and Keppler can agree is closer than we think.