Fresno restaurant and bar will bring food and liquor to your door

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A northeast Fresno business has found a new way to connect with loyal customers during the pandemic.Starting Saturday night, Vyxn is offering takeout and delivery.The restaurant and bar released a flashy video on social media showing what the delivery service will look like.In addition to food, staff members can bring bottle service straight to your house and can customize your order.Vyxn's owner says he lost 70% of his employees when he had to shut down in March.But he's been able to bring back eight of them for these new services."We have received tons of calls about, 'What can I do?" Lewis Everk said. "'I'm graduating, I have nothing to do. It's my birthday, I have nothing to do. So we found that need and we just found a fun way to fill that space."Vyxn's takeout and delivery program will be available on weekends.For delivery, staff will practice social distancing, wear masks and gloves, and sanitize in between deliveries.