Pistol-packing waitress pulls gun from her apron when man attacks co-worker

EMBED </>More Videos

A waitress at George Webb restaurant in Milwaukee jumped into action when a customer came behind the counter and punched her co-worker. (WISN)

MILWAUKEE --
Dramatic surveillance video shows the moment a waitress pulled a gun from her apron and held it on a man who was attacking her co-worker.

The situation began when a regular customer became upset about how long his food was taking, the manager at George Webb restaurant in Milwaukee told WISN. He began shouting at the waitress and she asked him to leave.

The man did not leave but instead came around behind the counter. He punched his waitress in the face, which is when the co-worker jumped into action. The waitress who was attacked escaped through a doorway behind her co-worker as the co-worker pulled out a gun, stopping the man in his tracks. He continued to shout as he retreated.

The waitress who pulled out the gun quit that night, according to WISN. The waitress who was attacked got a concussion but was able to return to work.

The attack happened on June 29. Police know who the man is but are still looking for him, WISN reports.

Milwaukee Alderman Bob Donovan released the footage to the public in hopes of catching the suspect, ABC News reports.

"This is just sickening and I am tired of this crap happening in my district and in too many other neighborhoods across Milwaukee," he said. "One can only imagine what might have occurred if that employee had not pulled out her weapon."

The woman with the gun has a concealed weapon permit, according to Donovan's release.

The restaurant released the following statement to ABC News.

"We were alerted to an incident that took place at our Mitchell Street location on June 29 and are working directly with the injured employee, store manager and franchise owner to review the events. The safety and security of our employees and patrons is our top priority. We are working with our team, and local law enforcement to assess current security measures and determine next steps."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
restaurantgunsu.s. & world
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News