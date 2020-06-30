BENTONVILLE, Ark. -- Walmart will no longer carry "All Lives Matter" merchandise on its website, the company announced.
Recently, the retail giant faced backlash for carrying t-shirts that featured the phrases "All Lives Matter," "Blue Lives Matter," "Irish Lives Matter" and "Homeless Lives Matter."
Though Walmart said the clothes were sold by third parties, the "All Lives Matter" merchandise in particular was removed. The other "Lives Matter" merchandise is still available for purchase.
The Black Lives Matter movement was founded in 2013 in response to the acquittal of George Zimmerman, who killed Trayvon Martin. "We are a collective of liberators who believe in an inclusive and spacious movement," the organization wrote on its website.
Last week, Vice President Mike Pence refused to explicitly say "Black Lives Matter" in an interview with WPVI's anchor Brian Taff. Instead, Pence said, "I don't accept the fact, Brian, that there's a segment of American society that disagrees in the preciousness and importance of every human life."
Walmart stops selling 'All Lives Matter' merchandise
BLACK LIVES MATTER
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News