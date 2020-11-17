Shoppers can get free Thanksgiving dinners through Walmart

The following food items can be redeemed as 100% cash back offers. All you have to do is add the seasoning.
SEE RELATED STORY: Houston-area restaurants are offering Thanksgiving to-go meals this year
Free food items
- Butterball turkey breast roast
- McCormick gravy, 0.87 oz. pouch
- Great Value stuffing mix, 6 oz.
- Idahoan mashed potatoes, 8 oz. pouch
- Campbell's condensed cream of mushroom soup, 10.5 oz. can
- Great Value cranberry sauce, 14 oz.
- Great Value green beans, 12 oz.
- French's crispy fried onions, 2.8 oz.
- Coca-Cola, 2 liter bottle
Here is how it works:
Download Ibotta
- Start earning cash back on things you buy every day. Get the app on your phone or the browser extension for your computer.
Add offers
- Follow the instructions to add all nine free Thanksgiving dinner offers to your list at Walmart.
Shop and earn
- Shop at Walmart in-store with the Ibotta app or link your Walmart pickup and delivery account to shop online with the browser extension. Either way, you'll get cash back.
SEE RELATED:
Whole Foods to offer insurance on Thanksgiving turkeys
How to safely celebrate holidays with family during the COVID-19 pandemic
Houston's positivity rate rises close to 8% ahead of Thanksgiving
The video above is from a previous related story.