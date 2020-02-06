murder

Family of murdered Tulare man blaming Walmart for not properly storing ammunition

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- "When's enough is enough, and how many people have to die before they understand that?"

It's an answer Jody Jones plans to fight for as he and his sibling try to get justice for their murdered brother, Rocky Jones.

The family of the murdered Tulare man says Walmart is in part to blame for Jones' murder and plan to take the national retailer to court.

"It's not about money," Jones said. "It's about not having to put a family in the ground."

Authorities say Gustavo Garcia, who's also an illegal immigrant, shot and killed Jonas outside of an AM/PM in Visalia in December of 2018.

They say he was also responsible for at least two other murders, as well as an officer-involved shooting in Tulare County.

Attorneys say the ammunition wasn't properly stored, and Walmart made it easy for the shooter to get what he needed.

"It wasn't guarded, not behind a counter," says Attorney Butch Wagner. "He walked right into Walmart and the ammunition was accessible. It wasn't guarded behind the counter. He took all the ammunition he needed. Left the store and loaded his weapon and began his rampage."

The announcement of the lawsuit comes a day after President Trump invited Jones to the State of the Union address.

The president shared Jones's family story as he touted new legislation that would allow victims of illegal immigrant crime to sue sanctuary cities.

"It has nothing to do about immigrants, it's about illegal immigrants and the criminal aspects of that, like the guy that killed my brother," Jones said. "He was deported twice, two times. "The second time, he did federal time."

The loss is still painful for the family, but they're hoping their fight will send a message, especially to their lost brother.

"We're fighting for you," Jones said. "We don't want your senseless death to be in vain."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tularemurderwalmartstate of the union
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MURDER
Pa. researcher on verge of 'significant' COVID-19 findings killed
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
Insanity plea dropped, death penalty dropped in Kori Muhammad murder trial
Kori Muhammad convicted of murder for Fresno mass shooting
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Second employee at Fresno's Amazon center tests positive for COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
Why Tulare County is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases
Sanger opens free COVID-19 testing site
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
UCSF doctor fights for the lives of COVID-19 patients
How Valley businesses are evolving to cope with COVID-19
Show More
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Fresno fitness studio Spyn Cycle shutting down
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
More TOP STORIES News