Walmart and Sam's Club employees to receive another round of cash bonuses

Walmart and Sam's Club workers will get another round of cash bonuses.

In June, the company will give $300 to full-time workers and $150 to part-time associates. That also includes employees in supply chain and offices, drivers, and assistant managers in stores and clubs.

The bonuses are meant to thank hourly and temporary employees for keeping up with demand due to the coronavirus pandemic.

To be eligible, associates have to be employed by the company as of June 5. The money will be paid out on June 25.

In total, this round of bonuses will add up to more than $390 million. That's on top of the nearly $550 million in associate bonuses the company agreed to give.

The first round of bonuses was announced in March and paid out on April 2.



Walmart is hiring 150,000 temporary workers.

