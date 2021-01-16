Walmart in Visalia to close for the weekend for cleaning and sanitizing

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Walmart store in Visalia will close for the remainder of the weekend due to cleaning and sanitizing.
The Visalia Supercenter location on S. Mooney Blvd. will close at 2 pm today to allow third-party cleaning crews to work in the store. It will reopen for employees to restock shelves on Sunday.
A Walmart spokesperson says the store will reopen on Monday at 7 am to the public.
