Walmart in Visalia to close for the weekend for cleaning and sanitizing

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Walmart store in Visalia will close for the remainder of the weekend due to cleaning and sanitizing.The Visalia Supercenter location on S. Mooney Blvd. will close at 2 pm today to allow third-party cleaning crews to work in the store. It will reopen for employees to restock shelves on Sunday.A Walmart spokesperson says the store will reopen on Monday at 7 am to the public.