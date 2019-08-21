Wanted parole arrested while working out at Planet Fitness in Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A wanted parolee had his workout cut short after a tip led to his arrest in Clovis.On Tuesday night police say they were notified that 35-year-old John Mata was working out at the Planet Fitness near Clovis and Shaw Tuesday night.When officers arrived at the gym, they set up a perimeter and entered the building.Police say Mata tried to hide behind a weight machine and then decided to run away. However, when Mata ran out the back door he was met by officers and K9 Jax.Jax was able to catch up to Mata and took him down until officers were able to catch up.Mata was arrested and booked into the Fresno County Jail on parole warrant and resisting arrest.Mata is a known gang member and had previously been involved in a police chase.