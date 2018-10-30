Wanted registered sex-offender found in Roeding Park restroom

The Sheriff's Office says Stacey Lee, 51, was previously living at a home off Tollhouse Road between Locan and De Wolf Avenues in Clovis.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
UPDATE - The Fresno County Sheriff's Office has located wanted registered-sex offender, Stacey Lee, 51, in a Roeding Park restroom.

Sheriff's officials had issued an arrest warrant after Lee failed to update his home address.

Officials say Lee previously lived at a home off Tollhouse Road between Locan and De Wolf Avenues in Clovis.

__________________________________________________________

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office has issued an arrest warrant for a registered sex offender who failed to update his home address.

The Sheriff's Office says Stacey Lee, 51, was previously living at a home off Tollhouse Road between Locan and De Wolf Avenues in Clovis.

Lee is white, 6'2", 250lbs, with brown eyes, grey hair and may have a full beard.

The Sheriff's Office says information about Lee's location is needed so law enforcement can keep track of him.

If you have any information on Lee's whereabouts call Crime Stoppers at 498-7867. All tips remain anonymous and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.
Report a Typo
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Driver arrested for Southeast Fresno hit-and-run identified
Twin boys, 6, and 9-year-old sister fatally struck in Indiana
Whitey Bulger, notorious Boston gangster, found dead in prison at 89
President Trump reportedly planning to terminate birthright citizenship
Family sues university over student's pancake eating death
Feed company to pay Clovis ranch $2.4 million after selling poisonous feed
Jose Ramirez and Fresno FC join to help family of soccer player on life support
Sources: Pittsburgh shooting victim returned to help others
Show More
Statewide Amber Alert canceled, police believe mother has taken child to Mexico
'Boy Meets World' actor William Daniels foils attempted burglary
Search continues for Fresno County recycling center armed robbery suspects
Gospel great and Central Valley native subject of new movie
Downtown Fresno artwork defaced with swastikas
More News