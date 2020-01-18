hurricane maria

Warehouse filled with Hurricane Maria supplies discovered in Puerto Rico; Government official ousted

A Puerto Rican emergency management official was ousted after a warehouse was discovered with supplies dating back to Hurricane Maria.

A video posted to Facebook shows a warehouse in Ponce filled with thousands of cases of water and other much-needed supplies that are believed to have dated back to the hurricane that struck the island in 2017, ABC News has learned.

With this new discovery, Puerto Rico Governor Wanda Vazquez has dismissed Carlos Acevedo, the director of Puerto Rico's emergency management agency.

"There are thousands of people who have made sacrifices to bring help to the south, and it is unforgivable that resources have been kept in a warehouse,," she said.

Vazquez said she's given officials 48 hours to investigate why the supplies never made it to the public. Vazquez has nominated the head of the Puerto Rican National Guard to lead the Office of Emergency Management.

Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico and caused thousands of deaths. Critics said it caught the local and federal governments with limited supplies on an island with poorly maintained infrastructure and led to a delayed response stemming from a lack of communication and organization.

The aftermath of the recent 6.4 earthquakes also revealed the island would not be prepared if another hurricane hit the storm-vulnerable region.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hurricane mariau.s. & worldpuerto rico
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HURRICANE MARIA
Puerto Rico governor announces resignation
Data shows 4 percent drop in Puerto Rico population since Maria
How one rural town survived isolated after Hurricane Maria
Fresno High valedictorian left Puerto Rico after hurricane
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Heading to the mountains? Here's what you should keep in mind
Wife speaks after husband dies in avalanche at Tahoe ski resort
Convicted child molester killed in inmate attack at prison facility in Corcoran
California sues Trump administration to block fracking
Porterville woman charged with homicide one week after deadly DUI crash
19-year-old ex-Marine arrested in the murder of 16-year-old Madera Co. girl
Vets accidentally give cat euthanasia instead of vaccine
Show More
Plant-based diets growing in popularity as more look to eat healthy
Brazen tobacco thieves strike Fresno County gas station
Good Sports: Break the Barriers international team connects with all audiences
Spicy new fried chicken eatery opening in northwest Fresno
3 paramedics injured after ambulance involved in crash
More TOP STORIES News