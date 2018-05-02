Warehouse fire in Southwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The Fresno Fire Department was called out to a fire at an 8,000 square foot warehouse in Southwest Fresno on Tuesday night.

The building is located on Jensen near MLK and crews say it was unoccupied.

The fire was first reported at around 10:30 pm and firefighters quickly deemed it too dangerous to fight from the inside. At that point, they took a defensive approach and let it burn while keeping the fire from spreading.

The fire did take some nearby power lines down, creating a safety concern until they could be de-energized.

There is no word yet on a cause for the fire.
