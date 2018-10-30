Warning about fictitious fundraising for Fresno Police officer seriously injured in crash

FAKE DONATION REQUESTS: @FresnoPolice union says there are phony donation requests going around to help injured officer Eloy Escareno.

A warning this afternoon about fictitious fund-raising for a Fresno Police officer seriously injured in a crash over the weekend.The Fresno Police Officers Association says someone is posing as the group online asking for donations for Officer Eloy Escareno.The association says they do do not ask for donations from the public - so any website that says otherwise is false.Officer Escareno is responsive but sedated.His wife Maribel suffered major head trauma and is heavily sedated.Both are in the intensive care unit.The FPOA says their only request is prayers for a speedy and full recovery of the Escareno family.