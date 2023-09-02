Warrant issued for suspect in fatal hit-and-run in northwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A warrant has been issued for the man accused of hitting and killing a woman in northwest Fresno last year.

Officials say the driver, Shawn Ginder, dragged her body for eight miles and left the scene.

The woman killed was 29-year-old Monique Contreraz.

Investigators say she was crossing the street in May of 2022 near Herndon and Millburn Avenue when she was struck.

Police say Ginder hit her dragging her under the vehicle before stopping at a hotel.

Ginder was tracked down in Madera County and suffered serious injuries while trying to escape.

On Thursday, a judge issued a warrant for Ginder's arrest since he was never booked due to his hospitalization.

His next arraignment date is set for September 18th.