business

Washburn Fire: Drop in visitors to Yosemite impacts nearby businesses

Concerns about smoky haze and air quality are among the reasons some tourists are opting out.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Washburn Fire: Drop in visitors to Yosemite impacts nearby businesses

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Many are opting to continue with travel plans and take an alternate entrance to the park. But for those who are concerned about ash in the air or smoky skies once inside the park, they are making alternate plans.

Even as the Washburn Fire continues to burn inside Yosemite, the national park remains open.

But the South gate has now been closed since Friday afternoon, eliminating the ease for park visitors with plans to stay in nearby Oakhurst.

Though smoky skies aren't impacting the community, some restaurants and hotels can't say the same.

The Visit Yosemite Madera County office has been inundated with calls from tourists who want to know if they should cancel their plans. Visitors still have the option to access the park through other entrances but that could mean congestion and a delay if they are coming from the south.

"Our visitors have to take an extra detour to enter the park through the Highway 140 route," says Brooke Smith with the office.

Concerns about smoky haze and air quality are among the reasons some tourists are opting out.

It's the reason why Sierra Sky Ranch has seen occupancy drop after accepting cancelations in recent days, and anticipates issues with bookings in the days to come.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsyosemite national parkmadera countyyosemite national parkbusinessdisastercommunity
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BUSINESS
Fresno's first two retail weed stores are finally open
Here are all the rules Fresno's pot shops have to follow
Fresno's first retail cannabis shop to open its doors on Monday
Elon Musk terminating $44 billion deal to buy Twitter
TOP STORIES
Violent court outburst as Valley child sex convict delays punishment
Washburn Fire in Yosemite National Park grows to over 3,516 acres
1 shot during confrontation with Clovis police
Thinking of buying a car? You might be in for sticker shock
SF couple allowed to use driveway again after $1.5K fine ordeal
Experts talk about the resilience of Yosemite's Giant Sequoia trees
Stay hydrated and out of the sun during the Valley summer, experts say
Show More
US tourist falls into Mount Vesuvius after taking selfie
500 new affordable apartments to be built in Visalia
Twitter sues to force Elon Musk to complete $44B acquisition
Fresno man sentenced for killing man dressed in drag in 2017
Bicyclist hit and killed by car on Highway 198 in Visalia, CHP says
More TOP STORIES News