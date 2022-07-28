Washburn Fire: Wawona Hotel in Yosemite National Park reopening

The Wawona Hotel in Yosemite National Park will reopen Thursday at noon as the Washburn Fire is near full containment.

That area reopened on Monday when fire restrictions were lifted.

Hotel officials say they are thankful to all of the firefighters who worked so hard to protect the area.

The Mariposa Grove of Giant Sequoias and the Wawona Campground are still closed because of the Washburn Fire.

All other areas of Yosemite are open, although a reservation is required to drive into the park between 6 am and 4 pm.

Containment on the fire is now up to 94 percent. The fire has burned more than 4,800 acres.

The cause is still under investigation.