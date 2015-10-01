Make sure you're watchingweekdays during the Big Fresno Fair to see to the Table Mountain Casino "secret phrase" of the day. Then go to theto sign up for your chance to win an iPhone XS and Mountain Feast Buffet tickets from Table Mountain Casino.You must include the "secret phrase" for your entry to be considered valid. Each person can enter up to eight times using the eight "secret phrases." Entries containing the "secret phrase" must be made on the same day that "secret phrase" is revealed.The "secret phrases" will be shared on the following days during ABC30 Action News Live at Six:-Wednesday, October 3, 2018 through Friday, October 5, 2018.-Monday, October 8, 2018 through Friday, October 13, 2018.The contest begins Wednesday, October 3. Remember, you need to watch ABC30 Action News Live at Six to see the "secret phrase" in order to have a chance at winning!