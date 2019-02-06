WATCH LIVE: San Francisco crews respond to fire possibly sparked by gas explosion near USF

Crews are battling a fire sparked by a possible gas explosion in San Francisco. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO --
Crews are battling a 3-alarm fire sparked by a gas explosion in San Francisco's Inner Richmond neighborhood. No injuries have been reported and all workers in the area have been accounted for.

The fire was first reported at 1:08 p.m.

Flames could be seen shooting from a commercial building near the intersection of Parker Avenue and Geary Boulevard. A witness told ABC7 News that the fire was at the Hong Kong Lounge II, which was under construction.

RELATED: Judge says PG&E violated probation from 2010 San Bruno pipeline blast

"I was going through an intersection and I heard a small explosion like something behind me, and I looked up and saw people in front of me just screaming and yelling, and I turned around at that point and I saw flames coming toward me. I actually thought it was a bomb for a second," witness Micheal Comstock said.

Five buildings were involved in the fire.

Firefighters are asking people to avoid the area and are going door-to-door to evacuate residents in the vicinity. Streets in the area were closed to traffic.

Pacific Gas and Electric tweeted that they are aware of the situation and are working closely with first responders.

A PG&E worker told ABC7 Reporter Vic Lee that they were digging a trench to access the gas line and turn it off.

Fire crews rescued people from the buildings in the area while they waited for PG&E to stop the leak.

"PG&E is on scene trying to stop that gas leak, but until such time we've declared evacuations and checked every building around the perimeter for a one-block radius. There's nobody within the distance of the one-block radius. No injuries to report. There were eight workers right near the scene. They're all present and accounted for and no injuries at this time," San Francisco Fire Department Chief Joanne Hayes-White said.

Fire officials said underground workers were doing excavation work underground to install fiber optic lines when the gas line was ruptured. PG&E says they were third-party workers.

Red Cross Bay Area is responding to the area with drinks and snacks for firefighters.


USF officials say the campus is open, but students and faculty members are being asked to stay away from the area of the fire.

No other details were immediately available.

Take a look at full coverage on the gas explosion and fire on Geary Boulevard in San Francisco.

