Gilroy Garlic Festival Shooting

WATCH LIVE: Gilroy shooting victims to share story after hospital release

By Liz Kreutz
GILROY, Calif. -- One of the victims of the Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting is expected to be released from the hospital Thursday.

WATCH LIVE: Gilroy shooting victim released from hospital shares story

Brynn Ota-Matthews was shot in the back by the gunman, according to a GoFundMe set up by her family. She was treated at the trauma center at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center, where she be will discharged Thursday.

Ota-Matthews is expected to speak to reporters in a news conference alongside another victim: 26-year-old Gabriella Gaus, who was shot in the left shoulder.



Their doctor says of the two, "It's remarkable. But the two most calm people there were probably these two."

RELATED: Everything we know about 3 people killed at Gilroy Garlic Festival
EMBED More News Videos

Here's what we know about the three young victims who lost their lives after a shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival.



Gaus was released earlier this week.

There are currently six victims that remain hospitalized from gunshot wounds from the shooting.

Three people are being treated at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center, two people are Stanford Medical Center and one person is at San Jose Regional Medical Center.

See more stories and videos related to the Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting.

GILROY GARLIC FESTIVAL SHOOTING
FBI, police to give update on Gilroy shooting investigation
Gilroy Shooting: Residents show support as FBI looks into motive
Everything we know about Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting suspect
Everything we know about 3 victims killed at Gilroy Garlic Festival
