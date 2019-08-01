WATCH LIVE: Gilroy shooting victims to share story after hospital release

WATCH LIVE: Gilroy shooting victim released from hospital shares story
Brynn Ota-Matthews was shot in the back by the gunman, according to a GoFundMe set up by her family. She was treated at the trauma center at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center, where she be will discharged Thursday.
Ota-Matthews is expected to speak to reporters in a news conference alongside another victim: 26-year-old Gabriella Gaus, who was shot in the left shoulder.
“It’s remarkable,” their doctor says, “But the two most calm people there were probably these two.” #Gilroy pic.twitter.com/YOD3hHYRzJ— Liz Kreutz (@ABCLiz) August 1, 2019
Their doctor says of the two, "It's remarkable. But the two most calm people there were probably these two."
Gaus was released earlier this week.
There are currently six victims that remain hospitalized from gunshot wounds from the shooting.
Three people are being treated at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center, two people are Stanford Medical Center and one person is at San Jose Regional Medical Center.
This is Brynn Ota-Matthews and Gabriella Gaus. Both were hit by gunfire. #GilroyGarlicFestival #gilroyshooting pic.twitter.com/cJ6M8UOZxi— Liz Kreutz (@ABCLiz) August 1, 2019