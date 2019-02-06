WATCH LIVE: San Francisco crews respond to fire possibly sparked by gas explosion near USF

EMBED </>More Videos

Crews are battling a fire sparked by a possible gas explosion in San Francisco. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO --
Crews are battling a 3-alarm fire possibly sparked by a gas explosion in San Francisco's Inner Richmond neighborhood.

WATCH LIVE: SFFD responds to possible gas explosion

Flames could be seen shooting from the commercial building near the intersection of Parker Avenue and Geary Boulevard. A witness told ABC7 News that the fire was at the Hong Kong Lounge II, which was under construction.

Firefighters are asking people to avoid the area and are going door-to-door to evacuate residents in the vicinity.

No other details were immediately available.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
gas leakexplosionSFFDfirefightersevacuationSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Driver in wrong-way crash had prior DUI conviction
'Just tears started rolling out:' Son of officer killed in wrong-way crash remembers dad
Unexpected effect? Men who smoke weed have higher sperm count
Ram trucks recalled because steering could fail
Officials: Patient hospitalized in Philadelphia does not have Ebola
Toddler eats heroin baggies left out by parent, police say
Valet saves woman from mugging suspect in DTLA
Roads still dangerous from snowfall; some foothill schools call for bus delays
Show More
Three armed suspects rob liquor store, bullet grazes worker
Police search for missing teen believed to be in Tulare or Kings County
Teen arrested in Tulare County for threatening to bring AR-15 to school
Trump calls for end of resistance politics in State of the Union
Warming center opened for residents in Mariposa County
More News