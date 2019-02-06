WATCH LIVE: San Francisco crews respond to fire possibly sparked by gas explosion near USF

#020619WF2 2nd alarm Explosion Geary and Parker AVOID AREA PIO ENROUTE pic.twitter.com/RhqR861i7w — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT (@SFFDPIO) February 6, 2019

Crews are battling a 3-alarm fire possibly sparked by a gas explosion in San Francisco's Inner Richmond neighborhood.Flames could be seen shooting from the commercial building near the intersection of Parker Avenue and Geary Boulevard. A witness told ABC7 News that the fire was at the Hong Kong Lounge II, which was under construction.Firefighters are asking people to avoid the area and are going door-to-door to evacuate residents in the vicinity.No other details were immediately available.