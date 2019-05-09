WATCH: Thief snags woman's wallet in Whole Foods in Clearwater, Florida

By Bria Kalpen
CLEARWATER, Fla. -- A man went shopping for more than just produce at a Florida Whole Foods last week.

On April 28, Clearwater police say the suspect followed a female shopper around the store before finally swiping her wallet from her purse while she turned her back to pick some produce.

Police say he used his jacket to cover his arm as he snagged the woman's wallet, then proceeded to leave the supermarket and head to Best Buy.

The man allegedly tried to purchase thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from the popular electronics store using the woman's credit cards, but was unsuccessful.

Clearwater police have released video of the alleged perpetrator and are working to identify him. If you have any information on the suspect, call 727-562-4242.
