Video captures thief walking off with $17,000 wedding ring set

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- Police are looking for a man who walked away from a Florida jewelry store with a $16,000 ring and a $1,000 wedding band.The incident was captured on surveillance video on the morning of March 22 at McCaskill & Company in Miramar Beach.According to Walton County police, the suspect identified himself to the jeweler as "John Abbott". He told her he was shopping for an engagement ring for his fiancé, "Sarah", within a $20,000 budget.The jeweler showed him several rings before he chose a Henri Daussi engagement ring and wedding band set.The man then asked the employee if he could see them outside under natural lighting, said police.Once outside, the man told the employee he would like to purchase the set and that he needed to get his wallet.As the employee began punching in the door code to re-enter the store, she noticed him walking towards his vehicle.Police say she tried to stop him, but he continued to what is described as a Toyata Yaris with no license plate, and left heading westbound on Highway 98.Police say the vehicle had multiple bumper stickers covering the trunk and back bumper of the vehicle.The suspect is described as a middle-aged white male with brown hair and a full beard standing approximately 5'10" to 6" tall in his 30's. He was seen wearing blue Under Armour ball cap, a black Columbia jacket, glasses, and blue jeans.Anyone with information is asked to call the Walton County Sheriff's Office at (850) 892-8111