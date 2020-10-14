WATCH TODAY: Hearing on EDD's efforts to address COVID-19 crisis

Last week, California lawmakers grilled EDD officials on system improvements amid a backlog of thousands of unprocessed claims.
EDD officials reported that a new ID verification system is now in place. But lawmakers said EDD has barely put a dent in a backlog of 1.6 million claims that go back as far as June - and won't get cleared up until next year, leaving many folks still waiting for benefits.
RELATED: East Bay widow can't get tax refund until she proves death of husband
The EDD reported it has dozens open fraud cases going on, but the director said the EDD has no idea how much it has paid out to scammers. Some legislators think it's in the billions.
ABC7 New's 7 On Your Side has learned exclusively that more local charges are likely to be filed in the unemployment benefits scam. Some of those suspected of taking part in this scheme are in our prisons.
VIDEO: Jail inmates collect EDD benefits while unemployed Californians can't get them
Eight suspects are accused of taking part in this scam while serving time at San Mateo County's Maguire Correctional Facility. Another is serving a 50-years-to-life sentence for murder at Corcoran State Prison. One is in San Francisco County jail, and another in California State Prison Sacramento. The San Mateo County District Attorney's office in August charged those 11 inmates, and 10 others, with 17 counts of conspiracy to commit fraud.
Three of the defendants have pleaded no contest and have received sentences ranging from 16 months to 4 years and eight months in state prison.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Unemployment claims paused for 2 weeks as report reveals 600K awaiting benefits in EDD backlog
- Coronavirus employment recovery will not be equal across Bay Area, new report predicts
- $2.5 million in EDD fraud leads to arrest of 44 suspects in Beverly Hills, police say
- CA begins sending extra $300 per week in unemployment benefits, but many will not receive the supplemental aid
- California lawmakers to conduct emergency audit of EDD
- California woman's stolen information used to collect thousands in unemployment benefits
- Proposed $300 unemployment benefit 'inadequate,' Newsom says CA working on solutions
- California EDD: The most commonly asked questions we get about unemployment and PUA
- California woman shares hack for getting through EDD's overloaded unemployment helpline
- Florida man erroneously receives 12 letters from the California EDD
- California state senators request Newsom create 24-hour helpline for EDD
- Governor Gavin Newsom unveils new task force to tackle EDD backlog
- Out-of-work Californians finally receive benefits, only to be mysteriously cut off
- Unemployed workers share how they got through EDD system to finally receive benefits
- FAQ with EDD: From getting through on the phone to $600 payments, 7 On Your Side gets your questions answered