FRESNO, Calif. -- A water rescue is underway after a man was seen going into a canal in central Fresno on Monday afternoon.

Around 2:30 pm, the Fresno Fire Department says a construction crew working on a bridge along the canal near Divisadero Street and Thorne Avenue reported seeing a man in the water.

Officials say the workers last saw the man bobbing in the water before going underneath the bridge.

Search and rescue teams are working to find the man in the canal.