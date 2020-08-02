Man airlifted to hospital after falling into Sequoia National Park waterfall

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has been rescued after falling about 100 feet in a remote area of Tulare County.Deputies responded to the call near Nobe Young Falls in Johnsondale around 11 a.m.They say the 39-year-old victim was alive but suffering from major injuries.A CHP helicopter was able to airlift the man to a local hospital within the last few hours.His condition is unknown at this time.