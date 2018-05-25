HARVEY WEINSTEIN

'We got you, Harvey Weinstein': Rose McGowan and more react to Harvey Weinstein's arrest

EMBED </>More Videos

Rose McGowan spoke to ''Good Morning America'' on Friday about Harvey Weinstein's arrest. (Andres Kudacki/AP Photo|Alessandra Tarantino/AP Photo)

Charged with rape, Harvey Weinstein has turned himself into authorities. Leaders of Time's Up, #MeToo and other women's rights movements, including some of the women who say Weinstein raped them, are beginning to react.

About 80 women have come forward with a range of allegations against Weinstein, including rape, harassment and inappropriate comments. He has been charged with rape, criminal sex act, sex abuse and sexual misconduct involving two separate incidences. The rape charge was comes from an incident with a woman who has not been publicly identified. The other case involves Lucia Evans, who claims Weinstein forced her to perform oral sex during a casting call.

The Women's March released a statement on Friday.
"This is an important day in terms of visibility for all women whose lives have been devastated because of the actions of Harvey Weinstein. We seek justice for women and all people who have been harassed and abused in the workplace. No person should be violated at work, or anywhere else. Ever. Toxic masculinity and misogyny can no longer be ignored or tolerated at the workplace or any other place in society. We stand with the brave women who came forward against Harvey Weinstein. We hope their courage will continue to inspire others to break their silence."

Rose McGowan, who became one of the most vocal leaders of the #MeToo movement after accusing Weinstein of raping her 20 years ago, spoke out on Good Morning America on Friday.

"I have to admit I didn't think I would see the day that he would have handcuffs on him," she said. "I have a visceral need for him to have handcuffs on."


Here's a look at what Weinstein's accusers are saying on social media.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
harvey weinsteinsexual assaultsexual harassmenthollywoodentertainmentu.s. & world
Related
CNN: Morgan Freeman accused of sexual harassment
HARVEY WEINSTEIN
Time critical when reporting sex abuse crimes
Harvey Weinstein's estranged wife breaks silence to Vogue
Time's Up movement highlights diversity, inclusivity at Oscars
Harvey Weinstein statue in Hollywod spotlights sexual misconduct issue
More harvey weinstein
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News