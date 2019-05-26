Weather forces Fresno Grizzlies postponement

By
The Central Valley's unusual late May weather cast a cloud over the Fresno Grizzlies weekend.

The team postponed its scheduled Sunday game, citing steady overnight rain and a poor forecast for the rest of the day.

They're planning a single-admission doubleheader for Monday at Chukchansi Park to make it up.



This is the team's third postponement of the 2019 season. They'd never before had to postpone even two games in one season since Chukchansi Park opened in 2002.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
More TOP STORIES News