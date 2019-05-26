Weather forces Fresno Grizzlies postponement

The team postponed its scheduled Sunday game, citing steady overnight rain and a poor forecast for the rest of the day.
They're planning a single-admission doubleheader for Monday at Chukchansi Park to make it up.
Sunday's game has been postponed. We'll play a single-admission doubleheader with the @epchihuahuas tomorrow (Monday) beginning at 4:05 p.m. to make it up. Check out the link for ticket exchange information. #Growlifornia🐻https://t.co/peAjQYZYFV— Fresno Grizzlies (@FresnoGrizzlies) May 26, 2019
This is the team's third postponement of the 2019 season. They'd never before had to postpone even two games in one season since Chukchansi Park opened in 2002.