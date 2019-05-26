Weather forces Fresno Grizzlies postponement

Sunday's game has been postponed. We'll play a single-admission doubleheader with the @epchihuahuas tomorrow (Monday) beginning at 4:05 p.m. to make it up. Check out the link for ticket exchange information. #Growlifornia🐻https://t.co/peAjQYZYFV — Fresno Grizzlies (@FresnoGrizzlies) May 26, 2019

The Central Valley's unusual late May weather cast a cloud over the Fresno Grizzlies weekend.The team postponed its scheduled Sunday game, citing steady overnight rain and a poor forecast for the rest of the day.They're planning a single-admission doubleheader for Monday at Chukchansi Park to make it up.This is the team's third postponement of the 2019 season. They'd never before had to postpone even two games in one season since Chukchansi Park opened in 2002.