FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you're planning to travel to the slopes this weekend, you may get to see heavy rain and even some impressive late-season snowfall.ABC30 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Musso has issued an Accuweather Alert for winter travel conditions in the Sierra for Sunday and Monday.He says the precipitation heading for the Valley over the weekend and early next week might bring up heavy rainfall and snow at an elevation of above 5000 to 6000 feet.The Valley floor will see rain and drizzles too - up to a tenth and a quarter inch accumulation.Travelers may have to deal with snow-covered roads. Kevin's advice: Carry snow chains with you.