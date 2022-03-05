Showers once again reach Central California, helping rain totals

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Every drop of rain in Central California matters.People woke up to some cloudy skies and showers Friday morning, and those in the South Valley saw most of it.Jim Bagnall, Meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Hanford, says the current system puts March in a good place for monthly rain totals."March is starting fairly well," he said. "At least we are getting something."However, the Valley will need to see a lot more rainfall in the coming months since the overall rain for the season is not where it needs to be."We had a good December with almost two inches above normal of rainfall for the season, but had a dry January and February, so now we are two inches below normal for the season," Bagnall said.Cold temperatures and rain in the South Valley prompt the California Highway Patrol in Fort Tejon to brace for sudden changes.Public Information Officer DC Williams wants to remind anyone with plans to travel over the Grapevine Friday or Saturday to know what they could be driving into."We got rain, wet roads and wind," he said. 4:29 / 4:52 "Expect the unexpected because we just don't know and we are prepared in case it does snow."He's urging people to be prepared as well."Do a quick vehicle check, make sure your tires are looking good," he said. "Slow down in case there is traffic or something in the roadway."He also says having a go-bag with food and blankets is important in case you get stuck in a closure.