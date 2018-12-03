WEATHER

Homes ripped apart, trees uprooted after at least 20 tornadoes hit Illinois

Dozens of people were hurt after at least twenty reported tornadoes touched down in Central Illinois over the weekend.

CHICAGO --
Hundreds of homes were still without power Monday morning and the school district in Taylorville, Illinois cancelled school for the day.

The small town was one of the hardest areas hit by two tornadoes running parallel to each other Saturday.

Debris is spread throughout the neighborhoods. Homes were ripped apart, trees uprooted and power lines left hanging.

The rare December tornadoes left 21 people injured. With a population of 11,000, Taylorville had at least 100 homes damaged.

"It just shocks you. Those oak trees, we thought they would never fall," said Taylorville resident Frances Brownfield.
Twenty two twisters were reported in Illinois on Saturday, possibly making it the greatest December tornado outbreak in Illinois history

To provide help quickly, Governor Bruce Rauner is encouraging insurance companies to get involved immediately. He also hopes public money can he used to help residents.

Meanwhile, the cleanup in Taylorville is expected to last for months.

For updates on the situation, visit: www.ready.illinois.gov
