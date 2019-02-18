STORM

February storms soak California with 18 trillion gallons of water

EMBED </>More Videos

If you are wondering how much rain we've received this month, ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco says you may find the answer startling. (National Weather Service)

By
SAN FRANCISCO --
Rain, rain and more rain! If you are wondering how much rain we've received this month, you may find the answer startling.
Eighteen trillion gallons of water has fallen in California in February, according to the National Weather Service. And the month isn't over yet.

"Let me put this into perspective, "said ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco. "Eighteen trillion gallons of water is equivalent to 27 million Olympic-sized pools or 45 percent the total volume of Lake Tahoe."



Do you want to be even more impressed?

"If you weighed all that water it would come out to 150 trillion pounds of water. That's a lot of weight," said Nicco.

Enjoy the sunshine Monday and Tuesday.

There's more rain expected to come to the Valley on Wednesday.

RELATED: Forecast for the Valley
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherrainwatersnowstormweather recordcaliforniaforecastbay areau.s. & worldNorthern CaliforniaSan JoseSanta RosaFremontOaklandSanta CruzSan Mateo
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
STORM
Residents prepare to evacuate after PG&E warns Bass Lake may spill over
Highway 140 between Mariposa and Yosemite now open
Some businesses suffer due to rain
Thousands of customers without power in the Valley and foothills
More storm
WEATHER
JACKPOT: Snow in Las Vegas!
Accuweather Forecast
More snowfall wreaks havoc on roadways during holiday weekend
Another tornado confirmed to have touched down near Coarsegold
More Weather
Top Stories
CHP investigating deadly accident in Oakhurst
SHOCKING VIDEO: 7-year-old girl injured by hit-and-run driver in California
UPDATE: I-5 over the Grapevine now open from both directions
Parents arrested after toddler's body found in acid
11-year-old arrested after not reciting pledge of allegiance
3 puppies born with 2 legs die; 2 surviving sisters keep fighting
West Shaw store of Payless begins liquidation sale, all shoes are 20 percent off
Fresno Police mourn death of beloved K9 Flurk
Show More
Fetus found in bag near NYC school, authorities investigating
Paralyzed man reunited with dog stolen outside CT home
UPDATE: Driver arrested for DUI after deadly 3-vehicle crash in Fresno
'Dirty cop abusing his power': 50 Cent responds to alleged threat from police commander
Man stabbed in neck inside his central Fresno apartment
More News