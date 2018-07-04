AIR QUALITY

4th of July fireworks come with a dangerous side effect

EMBED </>More Videos

Fourth of July fireworks will fill the Central Valley skies with more than just sparkling colors. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Fourth of July fireworks will fill the Central Valley skies with more than just sparkling colors.

Every year many suffer unnecessary consequences from the holiday explosions in their neighborhood especially the elderly, kids and those with respiratory issues.

The lighting of fireworks according to officials with the San Joaquin Air Pollution Control District will cause microscopic particle levels to spike in the Valley as much as six times the acceptable mark

"A dense pollution from fireworks that will trail off in the wee hours of July fifth. You'll see some hays July 5th from fireworks," says Heather Heinks.

For those concerned about the air quality, you can always download the free Valley Air app.

"You can see you can actually watch it on your phone and see what level particulate matter looks like at any point and any time of the night."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherair quality
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
AIR QUALITY
Valley residents eligible for up to $9,500 to replace high polluting vehicles
Poor air quality in the Central Valley forcing several events to cancel or reschedule
Unhealthy air quality likely to impact schools when class is back in session next week
Smoke from several California wildfires trapped in the Central Valley
What kind of mask can help you breathe in bad air quality?
More air quality
WEATHER
Residents in Huron on clean-up after flash flooding
Highway 140 now completely open, CHP says
Parts of Mariposa County hit by mudslides and heavy rain
Valley raisin growers prepared for rain
Download the ABC30 AccuWeather app!
More Weather
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News