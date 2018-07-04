4th of July fireworks come with a dangerous side effect

Fourth of July fireworks will fill the Central Valley skies with more than just sparkling colors.Every year many suffer unnecessary consequences from the holiday explosions in their neighborhood especially the elderly, kids and those with respiratory issues.The lighting of fireworks according to officials with the San Joaquin Air Pollution Control District will cause microscopic particle levels to spike in the Valley as much as six times the acceptable mark"A dense pollution from fireworks that will trail off in the wee hours of July fifth. You'll see some hays July 5th from fireworks," says Heather Heinks.For those concerned about the air quality, you can always download the free Valley Air app."You can see you can actually watch it on your phone and see what level particulate matter looks like at any point and any time of the night."