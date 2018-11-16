WEATHER

ABC30 Fog Tracker



--> Foggy Day School Schedules
--> Main Weather Page
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherfog
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
First storm of the season to bring rain to the Valley and snow to the Sierra
How wildfires create threat for flooding, mudflows
NWS: Expect a rainy Thanksgiving weekend, two storm systems heading to California
How to keep kids occupied during the smoke
BLUE FLASH: Meteor captured shooting across Texas sky
More Weather
Top Stories
Porterville College basketball player arrested on kidnapping and rape charges
Visalia man convicted of raping unconscious woman - he had offered to help her get home
Fresno Unified suspends all outdoor activity due to unhealthy air quality
Severe flooding causes post office to close in Downtown Fresno
Man evades Sheriff's deputies in stolen vehicle in Central Fresno
3 semi-trucks destroyed after catching fire in parking lot
8 people displaced by house fire in Planada
Mercy Hospital Shooting: Chicago mourning 3 killed, including CPD officer
Show More
Central Fresno apartment complex without heat as temps drop
Abandoned house catches fire in Southeast Fresno
UPDATE: Body found in Alviso Marina ID'd as missing 49ers fan, coroner confirms
Dead whale had 115 plastic cups, 2 flip-flops in its stomach
Dad offered girl as child bride to highest bidder
More News