Accuweather Forecast: Another very warm day ahead of us

Happy Friday!We have another very warm day ahead of us. High temperatures in the Central Valley will be in the mid to upper 80 with sunny skies. Fresno's forecast high temperatures of 87 degrees is well above the average of 75 degrees but below of the record high of 91 degrees. Temperatures stay in the 80s for the first half of the weekend but on Sunday a cool down arrives. Temperatures will drop into the low 70s with breezy conditions from the northwest at 10 to 20 m.p.h. Highs for next week will be in the low to mid-70s with sunny skies.Reuben Contreras will have your full forecast on Action News.