Accuweather Forecast: Coolest Day of the Week

Good Tuesday Morning!

Our cooling trend continues this afternoon with another round of fall-like temperatures. Highs for the Central Valley will be in the low 80s. Winds will continue to pick up from the northwest at 5 to 15 m.p.h. under sunny skies. By the end of the week temperatures warm back up to seasonable conditions with highs in the 90s. Triple digit temperatures will be possible on Friday but more likely on Saturday at least for Fresno. The return of summer heat will be short-lived another cooling trend begins on Sunday and fall-like temperatures will be likely early next week.

Reuben Contreras will have your full forecast on Action News AM Live.


