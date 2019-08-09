Accuweather Forecast: Cooling Trend Continues

Weather

We're are waking up to cooler temperatures this morning in the Central Valley with some areas in the upper 50s. This afternoon our cooling trend continues with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Expect plenty of sunshine with winds from the northwest at 10 to 15 m.p.h. On Saturday temperatures cool a little bit more with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Fresno will be one of the few spots at 90 degrees. By the middle of next week our usual summer heat returns to the Central Valley. Highs will be at or near 100 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday.

