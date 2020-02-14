Accuweather Forecast: Dry Cold Front

Another cool start this morning with temperatures in the mid-40s and low 50s. Compared to temperatures this time yesterday we are a bit warmer, around 5-10 degrees. Some spots this morning are a bit windy with wind speeds close to 15 mph. We will drop to 50 degrees by 8 am this morning with lots of sunshine and little to no cloud cover. By noon we will warm to 65 and our highs will be in the low to mid 70s across the valley. We will be dry once again all afternoon. A cold front moves through the area tonight but does not bring any rain however it does drop our temperatures a bit. Wednesday's highs will only reach the upper 60s but still lots of sunshine. We warm right back up in to the 70s by Friday and lasts in to Saturday. We are tracking a low pressure system Saturday night and Sunday that will bring us the chance for rain in the valley and snow for the mountains. There is still a lot of uncertainty with how much rain and exact timing since we are still 6 days out but we will keep tweaking our forecast.Meteorologist Madeline Evans will have your full forecast on Action News.