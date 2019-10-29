Accuweather Forecast: Hazy & smokey with an Air Quality Alert

Good Tuesday Morning!A chilly start to the morning with temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s. For this afternoon temperatures will be mild and skies will be hazy. Highs for the Central Valley will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. An Air Quality Alert is still in effect for the entire Central Valley and for most of the foothills and Sierra until Thursday night. Unfornately we are not expecting any rain in the immediately forecast. So the hazy and smoky conditions will continue for the rest of the week and into the weekend. Highs will actually warm up into the mid and upper 70s on Saturday and Sunday.Reuben Contreras will have your full forecast on Action News.