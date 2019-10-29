Weather

Accuweather Forecast: Hazy & smokey with an Air Quality Alert

By , and
Good Tuesday Morning!

A chilly start to the morning with temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s. For this afternoon temperatures will be mild and skies will be hazy. Highs for the Central Valley will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. An Air Quality Alert is still in effect for the entire Central Valley and for most of the foothills and Sierra until Thursday night. Unfornately we are not expecting any rain in the immediately forecast. So the hazy and smoky conditions will continue for the rest of the week and into the weekend. Highs will actually warm up into the mid and upper 70s on Saturday and Sunday.

Reuben Contreras will have your full forecast on Action News.

Get the free AccuWeather app for iOS
Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

(click or tap the images below for a larger version)

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweather
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIST: PG&E power shutoffs affect areas in Mariposa, Madera, Fresno counties
LIST: School closures Tuesday due to PG&E power shutoffs
Big rig driver arrested after wrong-way chase down Highway 99
Businesses, residents feel effects of PG&E shutoffs, questioning if it was necessary
Day 2 in the dark: Madera Co. residents wait for power to be restored
Frustrations build at lack of communication during power shutoffs
Porterville OIS suspect had history of mental illness and drug abuse
Show More
School districts waiting for PG&E confirmation to resume classes
Shooting investigation shuts down off-ramp on Hwy 99 in southwest Fresno
Flames leave Fresno County home with thousands in damages
Air quality warning issued for Central Valley
Clovis principal honored with top education award
More TOP STORIES News