Accuweather Forecast: Heat Advisory

We are going to see dry weather today. However, the valley will see some changes. An area of low pressure for the northwest will move in starting Sunday night into Monday. As the front passes the valley can expect to see scattered showers. Snow levels are expected to start off high and drop to around 6500 ft. Another round of rain is expected for Tuesday with a chance for thunderstorms. Temperatures will drop into the 70s. The valley will dry out and by midweek with mostly sunny skies. Daytimes highs will also warm back up into the 80s.Weather Anchor Alyssa Flores will have your full forecast on Action News.