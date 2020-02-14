Accuweather Forecast: Near Record Heat

Temperatures this morning are pretty mild in the 40s and 50s with a clear sky. Current air quality this morning is in the green but we are expecting it to get a bit worse this afternoon. High pressure will still be in place so we will stay dry, sunny, and above average. We will reach the mid to upper 80s across the valley. Fresno will reach a high of 86 which will be just shy of the past record of 90 degrees. Most of the valley will stay just shy of record highs but we won't be far off. Friday is the best chance to break record highs with Fresno forecasting a high of 88 which would break the past record of 87. We will see a minor cool down for our Easter weekend with low 80s Saturday and Sunday. Monday we see a huge drop in temperatures in the 70s and 60s by Tuesday with extra cloud cover.Meteorologist Madeline Evans will have your full forecast on Action News.