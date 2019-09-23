Weather

Accuweather Forecast: Seasonable conditions for the first day of autumn.

Happy first day of fall!

We're off to a mild a start this morning but temperatures this afternoon will be seasonable across the Central Valley. Expect plenty of sunshine with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Fresno's forecast high temperature of 90 is just above the average of 89 degrees. Temperatures warm up to the mid and upper 90s by the middle of the week. Triple digit temperatures could be possible in some parts of the Valley on Wednesday. By the end of the week and into the weekend a big cool down arrives in the Valley. Temperatures drop in the 70s with breezy conditions and an increase of clouds with a slight chance of a sprinkle or light shower on Saturday.

