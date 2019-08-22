Accuweather Forecast: Warming Trend Begins

Good Thursday Morning!We're waking up to warmer temperatures across the Central Valley this morning and our highs this afternoon will also be warmer. Expect mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the mid to upper 90s. Fresno's forecast high of 98 degrees is just above the average of 96 degrees. This warming trend pushes temperatures up into the triple digits this weekend and into early next week. High temperatures will be above average by several degrees but will remain below records for late August.Reuben Contreras will have your full forecast on Action News.