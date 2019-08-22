Weather

Accuweather Forecast: Warming Trend Begins

By , , and
Good Thursday Morning!

We're waking up to warmer temperatures across the Central Valley this morning and our highs this afternoon will also be warmer. Expect mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the mid to upper 90s. Fresno's forecast high of 98 degrees is just above the average of 96 degrees. This warming trend pushes temperatures up into the triple digits this weekend and into early next week. High temperatures will be above average by several degrees but will remain below records for late August.

Reuben Contreras will have your full forecast on Action News.

Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone
Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

(click or tap the images below for a larger version)

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweather
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen sues Fresno PD using video of officer punching him multiple times
What could have helped control the northeast Fresno fire
Standoff turns into fire at motel in west central Fresno
START HERE: Gunman still on the loose after deputy shot, plane crash aftermath
Man behind series of fast-food robberies and carjacking in Fresno identified
Classic car theft solved, investigation connects to burglary spree
Downtown Fresno business may be fined for using barbed wire
Show More
2-year-old girl drowns in pool in Tulare
Joseph Ward's phone was off during alleged sexual assault: Officer
Three men arrested in connection to theft of classic car in Clovis
Trump signs student debt forgiveness for disabled veterans
Wanted parolee arrested while working out at Planet Fitness in Clovis
More TOP STORIES News