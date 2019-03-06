u.s. & world

Alabama tornadoes: Unnamed donors pledge to pay for 23 funerals after devastating storm

EMBED <>More Videos

The coroner in Lee County said he'd gotten calls from two companies, neither of which have been identified, offering to cover the costs.

LEE COUNTY, Ala. -- After a devastating tornado killed nearly two dozen in Lee County, Alabama, this weekend, the families who lost loved ones are getting a little relief.

A local official says he's gotten offers for enough donations that he believes all 23 funerals will be paid for.

RELATED: The latest on the Alabama tornado

Lee County Coroner Bill Harris told WTVM that, thanks to two companies, the costs should be covered.

Harris said he "got a phone call from an individual that said, if the details get worked out, there's a very large corporation that will probably pay most if not all of the cost of every victim's funeral."

RELATED: What we know about the 23 lives lost in the Alabama tornado

Harris continued that, right before Tuesday's interview, "I got another call from another company that will do the same thing. So, between the two, these expenses, which can be up into the thousands, will probably be covered by these two companies."

The Lee County sheriff's office called the news a "wonderful blessing."


Sunday's storm was the deadliest tornado in the U.S. in nearly six years. Among the dead are four children, as well as 10 members of the same family.

ABC News and the ABC Owned Stations contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
weatheralabamaus worldtornadosevere weather
U.S. & WORLD
Cousins marry and seek to have union legally recognized
Missing 2-month-old found dead, mother hospitalized
10 of 23 Alabama tornado victims from same family
VIDEO: Firefighters save American flag from fire
TOP STORIES
SR-178 in Kern County shut for 1 or 2 days due to falling boulders
Man and deputy who saved him cross paths 12 years later for long overdue reunion
Man arrested for beating family's missing dog, tying legs with cord
New technology could help detectives find 1994 murder suspect
VIDEO: Firefighters save American flag from fire
Birth control pills recalled over packaging error
Storm hits the South Valley creating hazardous roads
Show More
Deputies search for suspect who slammed into patrol car in West Central Fresno
Kids Day 2019
No jail time for man who helped cover up Gavin Gladding hit-and-run
Bodyguard for exotic dancers killed while collecting a debt at motel
Immanuel basketball heading to Sacramento to play for their first ever state title
More TOP STORIES News